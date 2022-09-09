PKR Sarawak to have shortlisted potential candidates by month’s end

KUCHING (Sept 9): All Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak branches in parliamentary constituencies where the party will contest are expected to submit the names of their potential candidates to the State Leadership Council (MPN) by the end of this month.

State chairman Roland Engan said the party’s potential candidates must be endorsed by the respective branch level committees.

“We have given them time until end of September to shortlist all candidates. The branch will decide and nominate candidates who must be supported by the minutes of committee meeting at the branch level.

“Which is to say that there will be no parachute candidate,” he told a press conference here today.

According to Roland, the last state Pakatan Harapan (PH) meeting decided that PKR will contest for the coalition in Julau.

Following this, he said PKR is set to stand in 16 out of Sarawak’s 31 parliamentary constituencies.

“In the last general election, PKR contested in 15 seats. During the last PH meeting, we unanimously agreed Julau is to be taken by PKR. So, 16 seats are allocated for PKR,” he said.

The other seats allocated to the party are Petra Jaya, Puncak Borneo, Sri Aman, Lubok Antu, Betong, Saratok, Kanowit, Mukah, Selangau, Hulu Rajang, Sibuti, Miri, Baram, Limbang, and Lawas.

Roland, who is PKR Baram chief, also revealed that his branch had decided to submit his name to the MPN.

“I can only say that proposal is being made by the branch committee, that I am the only one proposed by them for Baram,” he said.

PKR election director Abun Sui Anyit, who is also PKR Hulu Rajang chief, said he has also been nominated by his branch to contest.

“For Hulu Rajang, I have also been proposed by the branch committee. They say focus on one candidate, that’s what our branch has decided,” he said.

Roland also announced that PKR Sarawak has launched the Harapan Sarawak Roadshow with Puncak Borneo being its first destination today.

He said the programme will run until Sept 16, with Miri as its last destination.

“We will move on to Sri Aman and Lubok Antu tomorrow, after that Saratok and Betong, then Kanowit and Mukah. Then we rest for one day or two, and continue the final one in Sibuti and Miri on Sept 16.

“During this jelajah (roadshow), we will tell the people we are serious in promoting Malaysia Day. We want to show our people and members that we are serious to meet them and hear from them,” he said.

Roland added the allocation of 35 per cent parliamentary seats to Sarawak marked progress in recovering the state’s rights.

“We have to tell our people to be ready for future distribution of seats. Like in Sarawak, there could be Selangau and a few other seats to be delineated in future. They must be ready for all possibilities,” he said.