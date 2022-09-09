PM: Govt to look into total parliamentary seats for Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given his commitment to issues raised in Sabah and Sarawak including the total number of representatives of the two states in Parliament.

The Prime Minister said this was among the issues raised in a meeting of the Special Council on the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MKMA63), which he chaired yesterday.

According to his Facebook post today, the meeting was also attended by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, Cabinet ministers, as well as leaders of Sabah and Sarawak.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili who was also present in the meeting, was reported as saying that the meeting endorsed the move of restoring 35 per cent of the 222 Parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak.

The endorsement would enable Sabah and Sarawak to have 78 of the 222 seats.

Besides that, Ismail Sabri said other matters raised in the meeting included the economy and health in the two Borneo states.

In this regard, the Prime Minister also gave the commitment of the government to develop the two states in Budget 2023, which will be tabled on Oct 7.

“Insya Allah, all issues raised in the Borneo states will receive attention in line with the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama