PM Ismail Sabri extends condolences over demise of Queen Elizabeth II

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 9): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob representing the entire Keluarga Malaysia expressed condolences and sadness to the Royal family, government and people of the United Kingdom on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

He said Her Majesty, who was also the longest-reigning monarch of Britain, was known for her dedication to looking after the welfare of her people.

in a post on his Facebook, the Prime Minister said her services in maintaining good relations between the United Kingdom and countries around the world including Malaysia will always be remembered and appreciated.

“I hope Her Majesty’s royal family and the people will continue to persevere in the face of this moment of grief,” he said.

Meanwhile, on his Twitter page, Ismail Sabri described the passing of Her Majesty as a truly irreparable loss to the Commonwealth and the world.

Buckingham Palace on Thursday announced Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 96. – Bernama