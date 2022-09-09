Premier to declare open LePaPa Hypermarket, Roxy Hotel in Sri Aman on Saturday

KUCHING (Sept 9): A mixed-development area in Sri Aman comprising LePaPa Hypermarket and Roxy Hotel at Sri Aman Square will be officially declared open by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg tomorrow (Sept 10) at 1pm.

The 10-acre project developed by Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd also has retail outlets, offices, storage facilities, showrooms, eateries, a pet shop and LePaPa Food Court – to boost local economic development.

Sri Aman LePaPa Hypermarket, the sixth under Tecktonic & Sons Holdings, offers a wide range of products including imported goods and fresh products.

The modern design and conducive shopping environment of the 36,000 square feet with 20 tenant retail shops promise a different shopping experience.

A series of activities and promotions have been lined up in conjunction with the opening ceremony tomorrow.

Among the activities scheduled for this evening are a fireworks display, live music and karaoke session.

LePaPa Hypermarket will be offering a series of promotions, including 120 roasted chicken at only RM9.90 each (limited to one per customer) on a first-come-first-serve basis, lucky draws besides extending business hours to 11pm.

Purchase minimum RM50 in a single receipt at LePaPa Hypermarket to join a lucky draw contest today and tomorrow to win five units of 50-inch Android TV.

LePaPa Food Court will be providing free drinks and PaPa ice-cream, while Roxy Hotel will be serving a buffet for 500 persons from 11am to 2pm.

To mark the Mid-Autumn Festival, LePaPa Hypermarket has recruited three ladies in traditional Cheongsams to hand out free sampling of mooncakes.

Meanwhile, the seventh Roxy Hotel expected to be operational soon has 38 guest rooms.

The hypermarket and hotel have offered employment to 150 local workers.

Sri Aman Square is a three-storey building with 55 retail shops and a two-and-a-half-storey building with six independent warehouses and showrooms of 3,960 square feet anchored by LePaPa Hypermarket. It has adopted the latest commercial design with the first easement roofing in Sri Aman.

Tecktonic & Sons Holdings aspires to expand similar mixed-development projects to other major towns in Sarawak.

Landowners keen to develop their land may contact Tecktonic & Sons Holdings managing director Lee Chin Teck at 019-8884492 for mutually beneficial collaboration.

Tecktonic & Sons Holdings is developing Siniawan Square in Bau, Malihah Square in Kuching besides other holistic development projects in Selangau, Lawas, Kapit and Lundu.