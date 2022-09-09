KUCHING (Sept 9): The proposed new Pakatan Harapan (PH) logo for the 15th general election seeks to rebrand the opposition coalition, said Roland Engan.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Roland said he personally favoured a new logo to show that “we are very much different from (Parti Pejuang Tanah Air president) Tun Dr Mahathir (Mohamad) and (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri) Muhyiddin’s (Yassin) group”.

He added: “We are totally different. We are the loyalists and a new logo would differentiate our group from their group.”

Roland said as the coalition’s presidential council had arrived at a decision, PKR Sarawak would abide by whatever is decided by the central leadership.

“There has been a unanimous presidential council decision; that’s what we heard. Whatever logo we introduce before GE15, for the sake of unity, we must adopt one common logo.

“We leave it to the presidential council to decide on that. I could only say that we just get ready to use whichever logo is decided by the top leadership,” he told a press conference here today.

On what would happen if the Democratic Action Party (DAP) insists on using its own logo, Roland replied, “If you were to ask me on that, I prefer one (common) logo.”

In past elections, PH parties have used their respective party logos to contest.