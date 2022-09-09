Sabah to continue pursuing 40 per cent special grant, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 9): The Sabah government will not let up in pursuing the 40 per cent special grant for Sabah under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji revealed that this was among the points he made during the Special Council on the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob via video conferencing yesterday.

He said Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin has consented to the appointment of Judicial Commissioners in Sabah to be based on the administrative mechanism.

The Sabah state government also concurred with its Sarawak counterparts that the Head of State’s consent must be obtained before the proposed appointment is submitted to the Judicial Appointments Commission.

He said Juhar also agreed that another representative from Sabah and Sarawak be appointed to the Commission.

Hajiji said he also raised the issue of beefing up security for outposts at the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

“I have just made a working visit to the three security outposts at the border (Burst-Point,

Wallace Bay, and Sungai Melayu) in Sebatik, and I found there is a need for the facilities to be

upgraded,” he said.

The Chief Minister also thanked the federal government for the appointment of a representative from Sabah as a board member of the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

He also thanked Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin for tabling a paper to improve healthcare in Sabah and Sarawak, adding that he hoped all the plans could be implemented smoothly and as soon as possible.

Also agreed during the meeting was the merit of increasing parliamentary seats in Sabah and

Sarawak in line with the spirit of the formation of Malaysia, to which the Prime Minister said the

proposal would be brought to the Federal Cabinet for discussion.