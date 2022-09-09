Sabah to go into digital creative content industry

KOTA KINABALU: A move is underway in building up Sabah’s involvement in the digital creative content industry.

Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB) has signed a deal with renowned animation production firm Giggle Garage Sdn Bhd (GGSB) to kick start the Industry Bridging Programme (IBP) that will bring transformation to the creative industry players in Sabah.

Under its IBP, the State Government’s strategic investment arm aims to help in developing a local talent pool at the same time paving the way for more job opportunities in the creative sector, said QSB Group Chief Executive Officer Ahmad Rizal Dahli after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between QSB and GGSB here on Friday.

QSB was represented at the MoU signing by Ahmad Rizal and witnessed by its Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Rudy Jaglul.

Signing on behalf of GGSB was its Managing Director, Juhaidah Joemin with its Executive Director, Zeno Gabing acting as the witness.

Ahmad Rizal said that while creative industry has always been important in the economy, its increasing dominance as one of the crucial drivers in stimulating the post-pandemic economic recovery in Malaysia and Southeast Asia does not go unnoticed, particularly with increasing entry into the gig economy.

GGSB is a local-based company that has made its name to global streaming services such as Netflix where the broadcasted animated shows reaching audiences to more than 100 countries.

With its most popular animation, Cam & Leon that had reached 250 million views on YouTube, GGSB as one of the leading pioneers in Malaysia’s creative content industry has proven to be the most suitable partner for QSB to establish the IBP program.

“Through the IBP program, we are hoping to tap the existing Sabahan talent pool for expansion and upskilling by providing access to the market in digital creative industry through regional and international collaborations,” Ahmad Rizal explained.

“The fact that GGSB was co-founded by Sabahans make us more confident that the collaboration can pave the way for the upscaling of the content quality to international standards. We are hopeful to witness the capability of young digital animation creators from this State to be on par with other renowned digital animation companies would. QSB believes that by providing

them with the right support system, locally made content will captivate a worldwide audience in the near future.” he added.

QSB is hopeful that the collaboration with GGSB could garner some attention among foreign digital content creators and this in turn would hopefully attract them to set up base in Sabah.

“In QSB, this is what we continue to strive for – to be objective in our role as enabler for growth and in doing so, to align our company with the core values envision in Sabah Maju Jaya,” Ahmad Rizal concluded.

Also present in the signing event were Chairman of QSB, Datuk Seri PanglimanDr Salleh Said Keruak; and Executive Director of QSB, Haji Mohd Shukor bin Abdul Mumin.