Sarawak startups, social enterprises to get support from Tegas Fundraising Accelerator programme

KUCHING (Sept 9): Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (Tegas), through its Tegas Digital Village, has launched the inaugural Tegas Fundraising Accelerator (TFA) programme to support the growth of startups and social enterprises in Sarawak in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

A statement said Tegas will be partnering with pitchIN, Malaysia’s largest Equity Crowdfunding (ECF) platform for the programme.

pitchIN is a registered Recognised Market Operator with the Securities Commission of Malaysia and has assisted more than 140 companies that have raised more than RM240 million on its platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with pitchIN, Malaysia’s number one Equity Crowdfunding platform in running this first-of-its-kind programme at Tegas Digital Village, in line with PCDS 2030.

“Tegas Fundraising Accelerator is a four-day programme designed to help Sarawakian entrepreneurs to learn everything about fundraising and get businesses into their best possible fundraising shape,” said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh, who is also Tegas chairman.

The programme will run from Sept 29 to Oct 2 at Tegas Digital Village, covering topics such as Types of Funding, Investment Readiness, Fundraising Preparation, Campaign Preparation, Company Valuation, What Investors Want, Pitching & Presenting, and Post Fundraising.

Participants selected for the programme will enjoy access to mentors and entrepreneurs who have raised funding and hear directly from investors.

Participants will also be exempted from onboarding fees worth RM2,888 when they raise on pitchIN after the programme.

“The fundraising accelerator programme is one such avenue and provides the learning opportunity for Sarawakian entrepreneurs to learn everything about fundraising,” said pitchIN chief executive officer Sam Shafie.

“We look forward to supporting Tegas in accelerating the growth of startups and social enterprises in Sarawak.”

To apply for the programme, visit digital.tegas.org.my/tfa2022.