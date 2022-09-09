UMS Hospital’s mobile clinic receives RM3 mln boost

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 9): The Higher Learning Ministry has approved an allocation of RM3,000,000 for Universiti Malaysia Sabah Hospital’s (HUMS) mobile clinic.

UMS Board of Directors chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Rahman Dahlan in expressing his gratitude to the ministry and especially to Higher Learning Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, said that the allocation will be used to purchase six vehicles that would be used as mobile clinics.

Speaking at the launch of one of the mobile clinics costing RM468,000 on Friday at HUMS, Abdul Rahman said that the other vehicles are in the process of acquisition and they comprise an ambulance, two vans, a double cab four-wheel drive and a coaster bus.

“This is in line with the Higher Learning Ministry’s approach of bringing health service to the rural communities in Malaysia, and especially in Sabah through the KPT Prihatin programme, Komuniti Sejahtera, which is also known as KRIS programme,” he said.

Abdul Rahman explained the programme has been introduced and was implemented through teaching hospitals since 2020.

“This is proof of the government agency’s commitment to give health services directly to the people,” he said.

He also said that through the KRIS programme, HUMS has prepared health services such as medical and dental treatments, health promotions, health screening and medicine consultation for the rural communities in Sabah that are living far from government health facilities such as health clinics and hospitals.

He added that since 31st July 2021, HUMS had already implemented 12 programmes involving the rural areas in Sabah such as Tuaran, Kiulu, Kudat, Pitas, Kota Marudu, Labuan, Tawau and Keningau.

“HUMS will continue to render health services through the KRIS programme at every district in Sabah until the end of 2022,” he said.

Abdul Rahman also said that with the mobile clinic, HUMS would be able to offer comfortable and quality health services to the rural communities in Sabah.

He also expressed his gratitude to the management of Universiti Malaysia Sabah and HUMS for their effort to improve the quality of health services to the people of Sabah through the HUMS Mobile Clinic.