Visitors all excited to see return of Pesta Benak

SRI AMAN (Sept 9): Many visitors to Pesta Benak (Tidal Bore Festival) this year are thrilled to see the return of the division’s signature event after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Anggut Bujang, 36, he is happy to see the comeback of this festival after two years of inactivity.

“Today, I brought my wife and two kids along to watch the boat races in the Batang (River) Lupar,” this native of the nearby district, Lubok Antu, told The Borneo Post when met at the festival’s venue on the Simanggang Waterfront.

For pensioner Sia Sua Nguong, he said barring the two years of the pandemic, he had never failed to be in Simanggang town every year to enjoy the activities run throughout the festival.

“Every year during Pesta Benak, this town would come to life.

“It did feel very quiet here when the festival did not take place the last time,” said the 68-year-old from the Kejatau area here.

Another visitor, Salamah Samsudin, said the festival was a special event that she had always looked forward to every year.

“I really like to watch the boat races, which are synonymous with the festival, in view of the ‘benak’ (tidal bore) phenomenon.

“The two years during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic were the only time that I had missed going down to Simanggang to witness the races,” said the 60-year-old resident of Pusa District in the neighbouring Betong Division.

Meanwhile, Edwin Ancheh, 57, a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) officer in Engkilili, said judging from today’s reception to the festival, he expected more people would come this weekend – with the number of total visitors anticipated to reach 20,000.

“After a two-year hiatus, Pesta Benak is back and once again, we can showcase Sri Aman to the world.

“Not only that, the festival can help boost the local socio-economy as there are quite a number of SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and local businesses coming here and selling items that range from food and beverages, to handicrafts,” he added.

Pesta Benak is hailed as one of Sarawak’s most iconic events, in which it capitalises on the natural tidal bore phenomenon where the water would rush into the Batang Lupar at different times of the day.

The waves can achieve a speed of up to 18 kilometres an hour, strong enough for surfing activities.

The tidal bore in Batang Lupar derives from the Seduku Island in the upper part of Lingga, 44.6km from the estuary and 34.5km from Simanggang town.

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, who is Simanggang assemblyman, officiated at the soft launch today.

Over the weekend, various activities will be held including the high-anticipated Benak Regatta Batang Lupar, Bazaar Ria Benak, a gathering of big bikers, and also a concert.