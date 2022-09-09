Writer Chang Yi reminisces the yesteryears with Queen Elizabeth II

MIRI (Sept 9): Many reminisce about the late Queen Elizabeth II at her passing, including local retired teacher, lecturer and writer, Chang Yi.

She shared her fondest memory of the Queen which was very much influenced by her late mother, Lau Hung Chuo.

“My late mother was a fan of HM Queen as they were both born in 1926. She kept keen interest in Her Majesty including her fashion and hairstyle.

“My mother only wore a pearl necklace and no other jewellery, so much so that I associated pearl necklaces with the Queen.”

Though Chang, who was born and raised in Sibu, never had the opportunity to meet the Queen, her school days reminded her of the Queen’s reign.

“Sarawak was a British Crown Colony then and we sang ‘God Save the Queen’, the British National Anthem, every assembly during primary school days and celebrated her birthday with a parade at an open field.

“I remember British officers’ wives dressed and looking pretty like the Queen.”

Chang opined that our education followed the British education system with great importance placed on the Queen’s English.

“We listened to the BBC on radio during English lessons and I had heard some of the Queen’s speeches. Half a decade later, we could see her from our living room on television. By then, Sarawak was no longer under British rule.”

For older Sarawakians, the most memorable was a 1972 visit to Kuching by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II accompanied by her husband the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their daughter Princess Anne when late Datuk Patinggi Abdul Rahman Ya’kub was the Chief Minister of Sarawak.

Following her passing, many took to social media such as Facebook to express condolences to the Royal family.

Jason Desmond Anthony Brooke, grandson of the last Rajah Muda of Sarawak Anthony Walter Dayrell Brooke and representative of the Brooke Dynasty, expressed condolences and shared a photo of HM Queen during her visit to Sarawak.

“Our deepest condolences to the family of the late Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of my family, the Brooke Trust, Brooke Museum and the Sarawak Association,” wrote Jason.

Meanwhile, a member of ‘History of Miri’, Thomas Tambi expressed his sadness and posted a photo of the Queen as well as a photo of Prince Philip who represented HM on an official visit to Miri in 1959 when he was welcomed by Dayak warriors with a 21-gun salute.