1,680 cans of smuggled beer seized in Labuan waters

LABUAN (Sept 10): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 1,680 cans of smuggled beer on Saturday.

Its director, Captain Nudin Jusoh, said the raid was made following a routine operation by MMEA in the waters off Labuan around 7.45am.

“MMEA vessel spotted a suspicious passenger boat heading to Menumbok from Labuan.

“Upon inspection, my men found 1,60 cans of beer of numerous brands that were believed to be smuggled out from Labuan.

“Two men, both locals in their 30’s, were arrested to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Nudin said the seized goods were taken to the MMEA Labuan headquarters for further action while the two suspects were detained for investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967.