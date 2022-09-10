45 children of Kapit assoc members receive cash incentives for excellent studies

KAPIT (Sept 10): 45 students received cash incentives from the Kapit Tai San Ten Association for excellent studies.

According to the association’s acting chairman Kong Sien Jong, the students are children of the association’s members and the cash incentives are part of the association’s annual ‘Students Excellent Studies Cash Incentives’ programme.

The presentation was held at the association’s building at Bletih New Township here.

Kong said in 2020 and 2021, the eligible recipients received their cash incentives without a proper presentation ceremony.

“Since the government has announced the endemic transition from Covid-19 and there is no more Movement Control Order restriction, we decided to organise a two-in-one function to celebrate the Mooncake Festival as well as hand out the cash incentives for the year 2021,” he said.

Kong said the association places a high priority on attaining quality education for its members’ children.

“Quality education and the relevant skills and knowledge are the keys to success in the future, especially since we are living in an era where technology and science are rapidly advancing.

“We hand out these cash incentives to students who have excelled in their school work and public examinations to encourage them to concentrate on their students and be high achievers in school,” he said.

Also present at the presentation were the association’s advisors Pemanca Yong Thu Fook, Penghulu Sng Chee Hun, Kong Siau Kui, Ma Tian Ho, Yeo Kim Teck and committee members.