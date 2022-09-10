500 Kuchingnites come together for Lantern of Unity walk

KUCHING (Sept 10): Some 500 adults and children from Chinese, Malay and Dayak communities took part in the Lantern of Unity walk at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) on Friday night to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The event was jointly organized by the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Women Section and was the second one to be held after the first one at Friendship Park on Sept 4.

SUPP Women chief Kho Teck Wan said the event was aimed at fostering unity and carrying on with the tradition of lantern lighting.

“As this is an interesting event, kids would come together and I strongly believe unity has to be fostered and nurtured at a young age. By gathering together, sharing memories and experiences – this is how unity is achieved. This is why I feel we have to carry on and hold this (event) every year,” Kho told reporters when met.

Meanwhile, Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the walk was a special event.

“To me, it is a good sign and tonight (Friday night) is very special as you can actually see the festival being celebrated not only by the Chinese but by different races and religions.

“We hope this Sarawakian spirit will continue for the sake of harmony and unity. I think we should spread the meaning of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which carries the meaning of unity,” Wee said when met.

The walk around MBKS park was led by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Kho and Wee; while adults and children dressed in traditional costumes joined in while holding their lanterns.