58 illegal immigrants, employer held in Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 10): Fifty-five illegal immigrants were detained by the State Immigration Department during an operation in Sandakan recently.

Sabah Immigration Director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the operation, dubbed Ops Sapu, was carried out at the worker squatters at Mile 19 Sungai Tiram in Sandakan on Sept 7.

“During the operation, which began at 1.10am, 88 people were rounded up by Immigration enforcement team and 55 of them were remanded for staying in the country without any proper documents,” she said in a statement on Saturday.

Among those detained were 19 men, 13 women and 23 children, all Filipinos aged between four and 52.

Also held in the operation was a 48-year-old local man who is believed to be some of the foreigners’ employer.

Sharifah said the detainees will be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, while the employer will be probed under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Sharifah said similar operation will be carried out from time to time to prevent illegal immigrants from staying in the country illegally.