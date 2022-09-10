Bruneian charged with having protected corals in Miri

MIRI (Sept 10): A Bruneian was charged at a magistrates’ court here yesterday for possession of protected corals.

Muhammad Syukri Suhaili, 32, from Jalan Bebatik Kilanas, Brunei, was charged under Section 37(1) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 (Chapter 26) and punishable under Section 29(2) read together with Section 37(2)(b) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 (Chapter 26).

The sentence carries a one-year jail and a fine of RM10,000 per individual animal and animal part on conviction.

No plea was taken from the accused.

According to the facts of the case, Syukri was found to be in possession of 10 corals (Hydrozoa and Abthozoa) packed in transparent boxes when he was checked at the Customs office in Miri Airport around 11am on Sept 8.

The court set Sept 22 for next mention.

DPP Ronald Felix Hardin prosecuted the case before Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi.