Cat-like formation in Niah National Park may become new tourist attraction in Bekenu

MIRI (Sept 10): A newly-discovered cat-like formation on a limestone wall inside one of caves in Niah National Park could become a new tourist attraction in Bekenu, as well as Sarawak in general, said Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Development I Datuk Rosey Yunus.

Rosey, who is Bekenu assemblywoman, regarded the find as ‘an interesting discovery’.

“During a visit today (yesterday), along one of the paths that we passed, we saw a very interesting shape (on a limestone wall) resembling a cat,” she told reporters when met at the national yesterday.

When asked about Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC)’s bid for Niah National Park to be listed as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) World Heritage Site, she fully supported the proposal, adding that previous research works on Niah Caves suggested that human civilisation had existed there some 45,000 years ago, while other studies stated it was 65,000 years ago.

“This means that the history of the Niah Caves goes way back; therefore, it’s only appropriate for Niah National Park to be recognised as a Unesco World Heritage Site,” said Rosey.