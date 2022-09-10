Days old baby found abandoned in Mile 9 Jln Kuching-Serian

KUCHING (Sept 10): A baby boy, believed to be a few days old, has been found by a family at Mile 9 Jalan Kuching – Serian last night.

The baby was believed to have been found near a house by the family who heard his crying.

He was taken to the Sarawak General Hospital for a medical check-up this morning, and was reported to be in good health.

When contacted, Kota Samarahan police chief DSP Brodie Brangka confirmed that they have received a report of the case.

The police are currently investigating the case and will attempt to locate the baby’s parents.