Federation urges select committee to consult retailers on smoking ban bill

KUCHING (Sept 10): The Federation of Sundry Goods Merchants Associations of Malaysia (FSGMAM) has urged the Parliamentary Special Select Committee (PSSC) to take the initiative and consult retail businesses on the measures proposed in the Control of Tobacco Products and Smoking Bill 2022.

Federation president Hong Chee Meng said the proposed bill included banning the sale of tobacco and vape products to those born after 2007 and banning product display, which was made without detailed research and consultation with the retail businesses who are frontliners in the retail sector.

“The PSSC needs to consult all those in the retail businesses before making decision as it will impact the businesses and change the way the retail sector operates,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hong said there was neither discussion nor consultation with any retail businesses since the idea was mooted.

“We are not aware of how it will be implemented nor what the requirements will be for the retail sectors to comply. We only read from news that the Ministry of Health (MoH) wants to stop selling to individuals born after 2007 and that there may potentially be a digital tracking system that will be introduced to track and monitor transactions on tobacco and vape products,” he lamented.

According to him, sales of tobacco products contribute to revenue stream of sundry shop businesses.

He said it provided a steady flow of income to help cover daily operational cost and in recent times to recover from economic setbacks due to pandemic.

He feared that the ban will gradually take away the industry’s revenue stream in the long run.

“In addition, we also have tough competition from illegal products. There are so many products in the market that do not comply with MoH’s laws and they are all sold below the minimum price of RM12 as required by MoH.

“This matter needs to be dealt with first before any new measures and policies are considered,” he explained.

Hong said the federation believed that the authorities should instead focus on combating this problem causing the country to lose billions of tax revenue and impacting legitimate businesses before looking to introduce new policies.

The federation hoped that the PSSC will invite all retail businesses for in-depth consultation on this matter before finalising their decision on the bill, he said.

“In fact, more studies and reviews need to be done given that it will have impact on the retail businesses,” Hong concluded.