Khairy hopes Sabah govt will support Tobacco Bill

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 10): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin hopes the Sabah government will support the new act to ban smoking and possession of tobacco products, including vape products for the generation born after 2007.

He said he would table amendments to the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill 2022 in the next Parliament sitting in an effort to prevent smoking addiction, especially among the youths.

“During the tabling of the Bill, I hope all Sabah members of Parliament (MPs) will support it for the future of our country.

“Lung cancer and heart disease are the main causes of death in the country. Experts said cigarettes (smoking) are the main cause of the problem. So, we have to solve this problem,” he told reporters at the state-level Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat-Sabah Maju Jaya (ANMS-SMJ) programme here today.

The event was launched by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

In a separate development, Khairy said suicide cases in Malaysia are becoming worrisome.

According to the police, 1,142 suicide cases were reported in 2021, an increase of 81 per cent compared to 631 cases in 2020.

“For 2022, some 467 cases were reported as of June. The factors that contribute to suicidal behaviour are diverse and complex, such as psychosocial and environmental issues, financial issues (loss of income or job), mental illness such as depression, lack of social support as well as substance abuse,” he said.

Khairy said the Health Ministry (MOH) would continue to strive and commit to educating and training the community regarding mental health issues. – Bernama