Kong Sien Ching wins Hokkien Karaoke Singing Competition in Kapit

KAPIT (Sept 10): Kong Sien Ching emerged as the champion of the Hokkien Karaoke Singing Competition held Friday night at the Hock Leong Tieng Tua Pek Kong Temple here.

The competition, which was organised by the Kapit Chiang Chuan Association Youth wing, attracted eleven singing enthusiasts from the district.

As his prize, Kong received RM400 while first runner-up Chu Kock Luong received RM300 and second runner-up Ting Ching Siang received RM200.

Fourth place winner Kong Ee Sia received RM100.

In addition to their cash prizes, they also received trophies.

The karaoke competition was officiated by the association’s vice chairman Penghulu Sng Chee Hun.

Also present were the competition’s organizing chairman Kelvin Saw, the association’s Women chief Chua Mee Ai and Kapit Tai San Ten Association acting chairman Kong Sien Jong.

The karaoke competition was part of the three-day Mooncake Festival celebration, which kicked off on Friday night and will run until Sept 11 from 7pm to 11pm.

According to the temple’s board of management chairman Ma Tian Ho, the competition was Friday night’s main event.

“On Saturday night, the actual night of the Mooncake Festival, the highlights include offerings and prayers at the temple.

“On Sept 11, there will be dragon dances, lion dances and a wushu demonstration. Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi is expected to officiate at the closing ceremony,” Ma said.

He added also expected to attend is Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Customs and Law) Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

Ma also invited members of the public to participate and add to the festive mood.

Any enquiries can be made by contacting him at 013-802 9596.