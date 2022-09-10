Lee: Education rights about students’ interest to learn, not race or religious background

MIRI (Sept 10): The rights to education is about a student’s interest in learning and capability of academic achievement, opined Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the rights to education was never about differentiating a person based on their race or religious background.

Lee was referring to the high number of students attending Chinese schools, especially in Sarawak, adding it showed how non-Chinese parents only focus on letting their children have a good education.

“Similarly, we can see Chinese schools do not have a problem in accepting non-Chinese students as they are focused on providing good quality education without segregating people based on their background

“For example, SJKC Tudan in my constituency has over 70 per cent students who are native or of Bumiputra background while the remaining percentage are Chinese,” he said when speaking at the 2022 Sarawak Chinese Primary Schools Academic Competition prize presentation here on Friday.

Lee added this mindset only guarantees the level of education increases and more quality people who can contribute greatly to Malaysia’s development and prosperity will be produced.

He also called on the Miri and Limbang divisions of the United Association of Chinese Primary Aided School Boards of Management to work with other associations such as the Miri Division Chinese School Teachers’ Association.

“This is because while Chinese education focuses more on academic performance, there is a need to encourage more extracurricular activities in Chinese schools which can gain the interest of students.

“Academics aside, extracurricular activities enhance a student’s ability to communicate and socialised while promoting teamwork and leadership skills,” Lee said.

Thus, he encouraged the association to take this suggestion and encourage schools here to have their students actively participate in extracurricular activities for their benefit in the long run.