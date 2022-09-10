LePaPa Hypermarket, Roxy Hotel in Sri Aman Square officially open

SRI AMAN (Sept 10): Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has officially declared open LePaPa Hypermarket and Roxy Hotel in Sri Aman Square here today.

Abang Johari visited LePaPa’s latest outlet first before he proceeded to visit Roxy Hotel, located just opposite the hypermarket.

He signed plaques to officially declare open both the hypermarket and the hotel.

He was joined by Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, and Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development II Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, who is Simanggang assemblyman, as well as other dignitaries.

Both LePaPa Hypermarket and Roxy Hotel are subsidiaries of Tecktonic & Sons Holdings Sdn Bhd.

According to the holding’s managing director Lee Chin Teck, the latest LePaPa Hypermarket in Sri Aman is the sixth outlet in Sarawak, while Roxy Hotel is the seventh.

With both the hypermarket and the hotel situated in a mixed development area, he said he will expand his concept statewide, particularly in the rural areas.

“Due to the Pan Borneo Highway already connected, people can travel from one spot to another, and we (in Sarawak) have a very beautiful interior.

“We will be expanding this to other (rural) areas such as Lawas and Selangau. Lundu and Tasik Biru are on the pipeline. So for this concept, I will be bringing this to all over the state, and we are targeting the rural areas,” he said when met by The Borneo Post prior to the opening ceremony today.

LePaPa Hypermarket offers a wide range of products including important goods and fresh products – while Roxy Hotel offers a modern contemporary design for travellers.