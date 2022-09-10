Lukanisman: Illegal loans via smartphone apps becoming increasingly worrying

MIRI (Sept 10): The issue of borrowing money from illegal money lenders via smartphone applications is becoming increasingly worrying, especially among housewives, said Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

He said he had been receiving complaints from his constituents about their problems with these illegal money lenders.

“Some of them came to my office and complained about the loan they had made via these applications on their smartphones.

“For example, they applied for a RM500 loan but only received RM350. When they were late in paying back the loan, the interest will be RM600 if they are one week behind,” he said when officiating the Merdeka@Parlimen programme at Taman Komuniti Taman Tunku here today.

The high interest resulted in some of the borrowers’ debt to be over RM6,000, he revealed.

Lukanisman stressed this issue requires urgent intervention to prevent the younger generation from falling victim to such loans or risk creating a bigger problem if left unchecked.

He said he would bring up the matter in the next parliament session in October.

On another note, Lukanisman also called on the police to beef up enforcement in Taman Tunku to overcome a few social issues which mainly involve young children and teenagers.

He said there have been complaints that children are wandering outside until very late at night.

“On top of that, there are also issues with illegal motorcycle racing here in Taman Tunku. I hope these issues will be resolved soon,” he said.

On the programme, Lukanisman said it was held in conjunction with the upcoming Malaysia Day celebration and was organised in collaboration between his office and the Miri Information Department.