Malaysia Day celebration at Padang Merdeka

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 10): The state-level Malaysia Day 2022 celebration will take place at Padang Merdeka on September 16, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar who chairs the celebration’s organising committee, said that the theme this year is ‘Keluarga Malaysia, Teguh Bersama’ and the preparations are in progress to ensure that the celebration will go smoothly.

The Works Minister explained that this year’s theme emphasizes efforts to foster unity, patriotism and highlight the value of integrity and self-identity among Malaysians.

“This is a day of celebration that Sabahans eagerly await, it is a historical moment for us and Malaysia. As in past celebrations, there will be a variety of programs and performances on that day,” said Bung Moktar.

“Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his consort Toh Puan Norlida R.M. Jasni are the guests of honour and scheduled to arrive at Padang Merdeka at 7pm. Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, his wife Datin Seri Juliah Salag and all the state cabinet ministers will also be in attendance,” he said.

Detailing the events for this celebration, Bung Moktar said in order to fuel the spirit of patriotism, the ‘Kembara Merdeka Keluarga Malaysia 2022’ convoy that has been going on throughout the month of independence will end on the night of September 16, where the head of the convoy will hand over the Jalur Gemilang to Tun Juhar.

Various programs and other competitions were also held throughout this year’s celebration in the hope that it can foster and instill the spirit of patriotism and love of country among the people in this state.

These include the ‘Identiti Etnik Sabah Keluarga Merdeka’ seminar, E-Culture Gamming Tik Tok Hari Malaysia Challenge, Info On Wheel program and exhibitions on Independence.

Bung Moktar added that the state’s Department of Islamic Religious Affairs is holding tahlil recitations and prayers as well as special sermons for Friday prayers in all mosques in the state.

“On September 16, the Sabah Cultural Board will hold a special performance based on the celebration’s theme of ‘Keluarga Malaysia, Teguh Bersama’ and local artists will also be performing.

In addition, the four athletes who won the gold medal in the World Pencak Silat Championship title and the Sabahan who won the World Muaythai Youth Championship title will be receiving their special certificates of appreciation that evening.

“I extend the state government’s invitation to all the people in Sabah to come and join the celebration on September 16 at Padang Merdeka. Your presence would not only make the celebration merrier but it also expresses your patriotism and love for the country,” he said.