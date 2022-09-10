Miri lion dance troupe to represent S’wak in national competition in KL on Sept 17

MIRI (Sept 10): The Miri Wai Sheng Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe Academy will be representing Sarawak in the 2022 National Lion Dance Competition in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 17.

According to the academy’s co-founder and team leader Vincent Chee, participating in the competition will give his team members the opportunity to learn, socialise and share knowledge with other competitors.

“Our training was temporarily put on hold due to safety restrictions during Covid-19, so participating in competitions is the best way to learn from others,” said Chee in a press statement.

Chee and his team paid a courtesy visit to Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting recently to inform them about the competition and a handing over ceremony of the Sarawak flag to the team.

The team will travel to Kuala Lumpur on Sept 14 to undergo warm-up training before making their way to Klang where the competition is being held.

The competition is organised by the Shah Alam Guangdong Association and teams all over the country will be vying for the trophy while showcasing their skills.