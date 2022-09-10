Nanta: 38,344 entrepreneurs registered for Caring Business Registration Scheme from January 2021 to July 2022

KUCHING (Sept 10): A total of 38,344 entrepreneurs have registered for the Caring Business Registration Scheme (SPPP) from January 2021 to July this year, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He said the scheme was specifically tailored for individuals from the B40 group and full-time students of universities, polytechnic institutes, colleges and skills institutes and centres in Malaysia so they can register their business with the Malaysia Companies Commission (SSM) under the Businesses Registration Act 1956 without any fees imposed.

“Of the 38,344 entrepreneurs registered, 17,455 of them are full-time students of higher learning institutions and the remainder are from the B40 group,” he said when officiating the state-level Youth Entrepreneurs 2022 programme at Politeknik Kuching, Jalan Matang here today.

Over 600 students from Politeknik Kuching, Matang Vocational College, Kuching Vocational College, Satok Giatmara Training Centre and Mas Gading Community College participated in the programme today.

Nanta pointed out the same programme will be held in six locations this year, namely Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Sarawak, Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan in both physical and virtual formats.

He said organising the programme was part of the ministry’s proactive actions in encouraging students from higher learning institutions to venture into entrepreneurship and creating job opportunities in the market.

He also highlighted the Businesses Registration Act 1956 was not adopted by Sabah and Sarawak, as both Bornean states have their respective Ordinances in regulting the registration.

“however, it is my big hope the Businesses Registration Act 1956 can one day be adopted by Sabah and Sarawak.”

Nanta said for now, entrepreneurs in the state can register their businesses with local authorities or register under the Companies Act 2016 and Limited Liability Partnerships Act 2012 which are overseen by SSM.

“Businesses registered with the relevant authorities can enjoy various benefits such as financial assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as taking part in entrepreneurship programmes,” he said.

During the opening ceremony today, Nanta also presented SSM’s Wakalah Zakat Korporat contributions to 30 students and donations from their corporate social responsibility initiative to 20 students from poor backgrounds.

A total of RM25,000 was presented.

The ministry also contributed RM10,000 to an entrepreneur’s club at Politeknik Kuching.

Among those in attendance were the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, deputy secretary-general Datin Roszanina Wahab, SSM chief executive officer Datuk Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz and Politeknik Kuching director Hikmatullah Najid Ahmad Khan.