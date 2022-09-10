Nanta: Sarawak, Sabah have not adopted Business Registration Act 1956

KUCHING (Sept 10): Businesses Registration Act 1956 is not adopted by Sabah and Sarawak as both Borneo states have their respective Ordinances to regulate the registration, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“However, it is my big hope that the Businesses Registration Act 1956 can one day be enforced in Sabah and Sarawak,” said Nanta when he officiated a Youth Entrepreneurs state-level programme at Politeknik Kuching, Jalan Matang here.

For now, he added, entrepreneurs in the state can register their business with the local authorities or register under the Companies Act 2016 and the Limited Liability Partnerships Act 2012 that are overseen by Malaysia Companies Commission (SSM).

He revealed that businesses which register with the relevant authorities can enjoy various benefits, such as financial assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as participate in entrepreneurship programmes.

On a separate note, Nanta announced that a total of 38,344 entrepreneurs have registered for the Caring Business Registration scheme – Skim Pendaftaran Perniagaan Prihatin (SPPP) -between January 2021 and July this year.

The scheme is specially tailored for individuals from the bottom-40-per-cent income group (B40) and full-time students of universities, polytechnic institutes, colleges, and skills institutes and centres in the country to register their business without any fees imposed.

“Out of the 38,344 entrepreneurs registered, 17,455 of them consisted of full-time students of higher learning institutions and the remaining 20,889 individuals are from the B40 group,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Youth Entrepreneurs 2022 state-level programme today attracted participation from over 600 students from Politeknik Kuching, Matang Vocational College, Kuching Vocational College, Satok Giatmara Training Centre and Mas Gading Community College.

The same programme will be held in six locations this year, namely Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Sarawak, Penang, Negeri Sembilan and Kelantan via physical and virtual formats.

Nanta noted that it is part of the ministry’s proactive actions to encourage students from higher learning institutions to venture into entrepreneurship and create job opportunities.

During the opening ceremony yesterday, Nanta presented SSM’s Wakalah Zakat Korporat contributions to 30 students and donations from their corporate social responsibility initiative to 20 students from poor backgrounds, with a total sum of RM25,000 presented.

The ministry has also contributed RM10,000 to an entrepreneur club at Politeknik Kuching.

Among those in attendance were the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Azman Mohd Yusof, deputy secretary-general Datin Roszanina Wahab, SSM chief executive officer Datuk Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz and Politeknik Kuching director Hikmatullah Najid Ahmad Khan.