Old bomb believed to be from Japanese occupation found in Genting Highlands

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 10): A bomb, believed to be a relic from the Japanese Occupation was found at the Sungai Kedondong recreation area near Jalan Batang Kali – Genting Highlands here on Wednesday.

Hulu Selangor district police chief, Supt Suffian Abdullah said the old bomb weighing about 50 kilogrammes was found by a local man and his friend when fishing at a waterfall near the area at about 2pm.

He said the man who worked as a trader made a police report at 4.43pm yesterday and after investigating the report, police believed it was an old bomb buried in the river bank and was no longer active.

“The bomb measuring 106.68 centimetres (cm) in diameter and 106.68 cm in length, was probably dropped from an airplane during the Japanese Occupation.

“A team from Bukit Aman Bomb Unit and the Selangor contingent police headquarters detonated the bomb at 2.50pm,” he said in a statement. – Bernama