Premier: 227 health clinics in S’wak to be upgraded

SRI AMAN (Sept 10): The infrastructure at 227 health clinics in Sarawak will be upgraded, Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said after the matter was raised at the meeting of the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

The premier also said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in his working visit to Kuching earlier this week had pledged to upgrade health facilities in the state.

“And it was discussed at the recent MA63 meeting where we defined that the 227 clinics in Sarawak must be improved in terms of infrastructure. We thank Khairy who takes great concern for the health sector in Sarawak,” he said when launching the 2022 Pesta Benak here yesterday.

The MA63 Special Council meeting held in Putrajaya on Thursday was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and was attended by Abang Johari, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Cabinet members and officials from the Borneo states.

Another matter discussed at the meeting was the restoration of Sarawak and Sabah’s 35 per cent representation in parliament.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said following the meeting that the restoration of the share of seats for the two Borneo states was endorsed by the council.

However, he pointed out that more engagements were required pertaining to the issue, especially among serving Borneo legislators and legal practitioners

Based on the current calculation, of the 222 parliamentary seats, 166 or 75 per cent are in Peninsula Malaysia while the remaining 25 per cent or 56 seats are for the Borneo states, with 31 for Sarawak and Sabah (25).

Meanwhile, on the newly completed Sri Aman Hospital II, Abang Johari said the people in Sri Aman can now enjoy better health facilities and services since the new hospital commenced official operation on Sept 1.

“Though there was a delay in completion (of the project), now we have a new hospital in Sri Aman assigned with specialist doctors,” he said.

Abang Johari said as long as he is the chief of the government, there will be more projects for the people with support from his colleagues in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“To all elected representatives here, let us work together for the people. To me, the people are more important and we must preserve our political stability and unity.

“Without political stability, you cannot develop this country. Sarawak is even recognised by the federal government for its political stability,” he said.