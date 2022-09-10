Premier: Restoring 35 pct East M’sia’s parliamentary seats in line with MA63

SRI AMAN (Sept 10): Restoring the 35 per cent East Malaysia’s parliamentary seats is in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to balance the distribution of power between Peninsular Malaysia and the Borneon states.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said this is crucial to protect Sarawak and Sabah from the imbalance of power, and thus respecting the spirit of MA63.

“During the formation of Malaysia especially during the IGC meeting, it was raised that Sarawak, Sabah and Singapore must have a certain protection in the Federal government – that is why the number of MPs of Singapore and the Borneo states at that time were more than one-third of the total MPs nationwide.

“However when Singapore exited from Malaysia, our proportion (parliamentary seats) reduced to less than one-third of the total MPs, less than 35 per cent. If we are to respect the spirit of MA63, the ratio of MPs between Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah must be one-third for both Borneo states and two-thirds for Peninsular Malaysia. That is why we take the 35 per cent. This is to balance the power especially when we need to take care of the spirit of the agreement.

“Today, we may have a federal government that is rational, however we don’t know whether tomorrow the leadership at the federal level can remain in this spirit. If they want, they can amend the Constitution and remove MA63. That is why we need to defend the spirit of the agreement so that it will not affect (the relationship of) both Peninsular Malaysia and the Borneo states,” he said at a press conference after officiating at Pesta Benak 2022 here today.

Abang Johari said both states would abide by Westminster’s delineation principle in terms of the demarcation of seats, where both landmass and population size are considered.

When asked on whether the number of seats in Sarawak will increase, he said he will leave it to the Election Commission (EC) to decide on it as he said during the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) meeting, it was only agreed in principle that both state’s 35 per cent share of seats would be restored.

On the redelineation of constituencies or the adjustment of seats, he added that these would lie under EC’s purview.

“We only ask for the spirit of MA63 to be protected,” he added.

On whether the redelineation process could be done before the 15th General Election (GE15), he said: “We don’t need to rush on this one, so long as the principle is there, and that they can give us the 35 per cent.”

“But I would like to thank the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for listening to the wishes from Sarawak and Sabah in providing us with the balance,” he added.

On Thursday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili had disclosed on the matter to restore the 35 per cent East Malaysia’s parliamentary seats from the overall number was deliberated and endorsed by the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) during its fifth meeting in Putrajaya

However, he said more engagements are required pertaining to the issue, especially among serving Borneo legislators and legal practitioners – adding that lawmakers from Sabah and Sarawak have demanded for a review on the number of parliamentary seats for both states.