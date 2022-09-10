Riot satisfied with progress of Serian’s Industrial Training Institute

KUCHING (Sept 10): The construction of Serian’s Industrial Training Institute (ILP) rescheduled for completion in September next year has reached 75.5 per cent progress, said Serian MP Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

Works on the project started April 28, 2018 for completion Dec 14, 2021 but was delayed for a year following Movement Control Orders (MCOs), hence the completion date has been rescheduled.

“I am very satisfied because there has been progress in construction. I am also very confident it will be completed according to the revised date which is in September 2023,” he said in a Facebook post following a site visit on Friday.

Riot said when completed, ILP Serian will provide a platform for youths especially school leavers to gain technical skill certification which is very important in today’s job market.

“It will also provide employment opportunities to the people in Serian,” he added.

Riot was briefed at the site by project contractors Blessed Builders Sdn Bhd led by its chief executive officer Datuk Seri Thomas Lau.

Also present during the site visit were Serian Resident Selamat Jati Yanjah, community leaders and councillors from Serian District Council.

The Serian ILP project on a 56.76-acre site at Jalan Tangga By Pass near Serian town reported to cost RM260 million was launched when Riot was the federal human resources minister.