Sabah stunned by Selangor at home

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 10): Sabah FC suffered a fresh blow in their pursuit of leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the Super League challenge after a shocked 2-3 loss to Selangor FC on Saturday night.

The defeat at the Likas Stadium left the Rhinos without a win in their last three matches, having drawn with Kedah Darul Aman FC 1-1 and KL City FC 2-2 previously.

The missed opportunity meant second placed Sabah remain six points adrift of JDT, who not only lead on 42 points but hold the advantage of having played two games less that their nearest rivals.

In the match on Saturday night, Selangor started brightly against their highly favoured hosts and after going close on several occasions, the Red Giants stunned the home crowd by scoring twice in quick succession.

Mukhairi Ajmal gave Selangor the lead after 24 minutes when he bended a shot from outside the box to beat goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat.

Sabah were still trying to regroup when Selangor got their second of the night just a minute later through captain Brendan Gan, who struck home after Herlison Caion had set him up nicely inside the box.

To the Rhinos’ credit, they went on the attack and were deservedly rewarded with a world-class effort from captain Baddrol Bakhtiar.

The former international struck a shot that went in off the cross bar, leaving a stunned Selangor goalkeeper Samuel Sommerville rooted to the ground.

The goal was just what the Rhinos needed as they went in search for the equaliser, which they achieved after 41 minutes of play through a first for striker Jose Embalo in Malaysian football.

The Portuguese-born Guinea Bissau, despite under pressure from three Selangor players, managed to strike a low shot that went beyond the reach of the diving Sommerville for the equaliser.

The first half ended 2-2.

In the second period, the teams looked to add to their tally but without much success until Hein Htet Aung intervened in the 76th minute.

The Myanmar star midfielder raced clear of the injured Jackson de Souza to pick a through ball into the box before firing high to beat goalkeeper Damien Lim, who had replaced Khairul at the start of the second half.

It proved to be the vital winning goal as despite some late tries from the Rhinos, Selangor held on to give a first win for new head coach Mohd Nizam Jamil.

For the record, Sabah have collected 36 points from 18 matches (eleven wins, three draws, four losses) and lead third placed Negeri Sembilan FC by a single point with four matches to play.

The Rhinos will next face Terengganu FC away on October 1.