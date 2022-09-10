Sabah records 160 new Covid-19 cases

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 10): Sabah today recorded 160 new Covid-19 cases, said the state’s Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He said the lower number of cases was a result of lower test samples sent in today.

The number of new infections was obtained from 1,595 test samples with a positivity rate of 10.72 per cent, he said.

Yesterday’s 183 new cases were from 2,177 test samples with a positivity rate of 8.91 per cent, he added.

Masidi pointed out that although the number of infections decreased by 23 cases, relatively the situation has not actually improved.

“The number of infections decreased due to the lower number of samples, but the transmission rate rose from 8.91 yesterday to 10.72 per cent today,” he said.

He added that 21 other districts recorded new infections with three of them recording double-digit cases.

The districts are Kota Kinabalu with 63 cases, Sandakan 21 cases and Tawau 13 cases.

A total of 159 of today’s 160 new cases are in Category 1 and Category 2 with the remaining one case in Category 3.