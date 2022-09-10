Scholarship, loan for Sabahans to study medicine – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 10): The state government will be giving scholarship and education loan to Sabahans who are pursuing medical courses in higher learning institutions.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said this is to attract more Sabahans to be doctors.

“I am aware about the situation where Sabah is facing a shortage of doctors and specialists. We need to do something to ensure better healthcare for the people.

“In this regard, I will ask Yayasan Sabah and the State Public Service Department to take serious note of the application of Sabah children who are studying medicine.

“In addition, an increase in the quantity of medical experts is also very much needed in Sabah and I hope this matter will be given attention,” he said during the launching of the state-level Healthy Malaysia National Agenda – Sabah Maju Jaya (ANMS-SMJ) Tour at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) here on Saturday.

He said the state government together with strategic partners will continue to provide support and cooperation to successfully implement the Healthy Malaysia National Agenda in the state.

The event was attended by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Special Tasks Minister Datuk Arifin Mohd Arif, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmy Yahya, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and Sabah Health Director Datuk Rose Nani Mudin.

Speaking during a Health White Paper town hall session here Friday, Dr Noor Hisham urged the Sabah government to provide scholarships and training to Sabahans to become doctors and specialists.

The Health director-general said this would help to ease the shortage of doctors and specialists in the state.

He said the state government can help the Federal Government in this way to improve and future-proof the healthcare system in the country.

During his speech on Saturday, Hajiji asked Khairy to see and study the need for health infrastructure development in Sabah, especially in terms of upgrading district hospitals to specialist hospitals and upgrading health clinics.

“The state government also wants health clinics that are still operating using wooden buildings in the state to be upgraded and replaced with concrete buildings.

“This is to meet the needs of treatment and health services for the people of this state, especially in rural areas.

“As for the human capital development aspect of the people of Sabah, I hope that more young people in Sabah are given the priority of job opportunities to venture into the field of health and medicine,” he added.