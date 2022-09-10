Settle voting needs at Dapsy Kuching mobile service counter at Jalan Stutong Baru tomorrow

KUCHING (Sept 10): Democratic Action Party Socialist Youth (Dapsy) Kuching will set up a mobile service counter at Pak Fang Lai Café, Jalan Stutong Baru here on Sunday to cater to voters’ needs.

According to Dapsy Kuching secretary Anthony Chin in a statement, the counter will operate from 9am-11am and provide services such as assisting the public to update their voting constituencies.

Chin said the public may also visit the National Registration Department (JPN) office here in person to update their latest residential address as reflected in their IC.

He said after doing so, they should visit the Election Commission’s (EC) office to update their voting constituencies manually.

“Alternatively, members of the public are encouraged to change their voting constituencies through the MySPR Daftar portal,” he said.

Chin also urged the community to carry out their responsibility in participating in elections, whether state or parliamentary, and exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Pak Fang Lai Café is located at Lorong 2, Jalan Stutong Baru (Stampin Resettlement Scheme).