Shell Timur: Diesel shortage in Bintulu, Miri due to issue with stockout quality

SIBU (Sept 10): Shell Timur Sdn Bhd (Shell Timur) is working round the clock to resolve diesel supplies issues at a number of its retail stations in Bintulu and Miri.

Shell Timur in a statement tonight said the shortage of diesel there was due to an issue with the quality of the fuel to be supplied to the two districts.

“We have unfortunately discovered an issue with the quality of the diesel planned for supply to these areas.

“As Shell will not compromise on our products, we had to cease delivery of that product,” it said.

Shell Timur however assured that there is no impact to the supply of RON 95 petrol, and the oil company has sufficient petrol supply to meet customer demand.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers and would like to assure them that we are working to restore diesel supply to the impacted stations as soon as possible,” it said.