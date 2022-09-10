Sibuti MP confident 35 pct seats will get all Peninsula MPs support

MIRI (Sept 10): Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang is confident all MPs from Peninsula will support the restoration of 35 per cent parliament seats to Sabah and Sarawak.

He said this matter would receive bipartisan support if each member of the Dewan Rakyat appreciates the establishment of Malaysia.

“If they appreciate the establishment of this country, they will support the one-third representation from Sabah and Sarawak in Parliament,” he said when met after officiating a function here today.

When asked about the tabling of Budget 2023, set for Oct 7, Lukanisman said he would debate on the need to increase the allocation for health especially in rural Sarawak.

He lamented there were a number of health facilities under his constituency in dire need of upgrading.

“My focus for the upcoming parliamentary sitting will be to debate on the budget for health. We used to focus on dilapidated schools but our health facilities (in rural areas) are also in dire need of repairs and upgrades,” he said.

He revealed there are three clinics in his constituency requiring urgent repairs, namely the Ladang Tiga, Tun Haji Openg and Bekenu health clinics.

Additionally, he said there was a proposal to build a new clinic in Sepupok under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

On another note, Lukanisman said he would also focus on getting additional allocations to improve the internet connectivity in his constituency.

“Presently, there are about 21 telecommunication towers being built under the National Digital Network programme. We need additional towers for Phase 2 of the programme in more remote areas in the constituency,” he said.