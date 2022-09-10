SMC probes into aggressive trader at Sibu Central Market

SIBU (Sept 10): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will investigate the incident at the Sibu Central Market where an elderly female trader was claimed to have been pushed and admitted into hospital.

Chairman of the market and petty traders standing committee Councillor Albert Tiang stressed that the council viewed the matter seriously and will not hesitate to take stern action against the person found guilty of such aggressive act.

“The incident this morning (Friday) which happened at 7.32am was reported by members of the public and SMC staff.

“All the witnesses claimed that a lady hawker had pushed another elderly lady hawker who had wanted to gain access to one of the wash basins at the corridor of the central market (facing Jalan Channel). It so happened that this particular hawker (the younger) was occupying the wash basin at that time.

“Eye witnesses also saw her pushing the elderly hawker who fell and was later admitted to hospital,” said Tiang.

“We are now gathering all information from the information that we received from eye-witnesses as well as from the CCTVs (closed-circuit television cameras).

“Once we have all the evidence, we will show her a cause letter, and if necessary, a stern action against her. We are waiting for our (SMC) public health officer to gather all information and evidence.

“If she is proven guilty, we will need to suspend her (from trading) because her action is deemed as causing danger to other licensees,” he said when met at the Job Carnival and PC Fair in Civic Centre here yesterday.

The hawker may also face revocation of trading licence, which he explained is also depending on the hawker selection committee’s decision.

Tiang advised the family members of the victim to lodge a police report for appropriate action to be taken.

“This will enable them (the victim’s family) to take further action (against the hawker) such as claiming for compensation (for the injury caused) or to take legal action,” he said.

Tiang revealed that numerous complaints had been received against this hawker in regards to her aggressive behaviour, where it was claimed that she had also splashed water at another hawker who had wanted to use the wash basin area.

“The basins are for the convenience of all hawkers, not for any particular hawker,” he stressed.