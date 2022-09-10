Soon Koh: PSB cooperating with local parties to divvy up parliamentary seats

SIBU (Sept 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will be cooperating with other local parties such as Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) in divvying up parliamentary seats, said its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He pointed out to achieve big success, teamwork is crucial.

Citing an example of such teamwork, Wong said it had been agreed PSB would contest in the Sibu parliamentary seat while PBK would contest the Lanang seat in the upcoming 15th General Election.

“If you want to achieve small success, you can do it personally – but if you want to achieve big success, you need teamwork. Not only teamwork within PSB but we extended it to work with other local-based parties like PBK.

“We have agreed that both parties work together and divide the seats – one for Lanang (PBK), one for Sibu (PSB) and then we go for it,” Wong said when officiating at a Mid-Autumn Festival event here on Friday night.

He said as both parties are local-based parties fighting for Sarawak rights such as the eroded rights enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), they had the same mission and vision.

On the event, which was hosted by four PSB branches namely Bawang Assan, Dudong, Bukit Assek and Pelawan, Wong said Sept 9 was a very significant date for the Chinese community.

“Today (Sept 9) is very significant for the Chinese, (as 9) means everlasting.

“That means we have to be together all the time – not only getting together but working together for a long, long time until such a time the party becomes very strong,” he said.

Wong added the Mid-Autumn Festival, or Mooncake Festival, is one of the festivals celebrated by the Chinese community worldwide.

“It is through this sort of cultural tradition that Chinese throughout the world are bound together,” he said.

Wong also mentioned PBK president Voon Lee Shan was his neighbour in Kuching.

“When he was the elected representative in DUN (State Legislative Assembly), I was most impressed because he always talked about Sarawak rights – particularly oil and gas resources – and never failed to voice these matters.

“He gave me a hard time in those days when I was the second Finance Minister and had to answer all his questions. Without fail, every DUN session he would talk about Sarawak rights, particularly oil and gas rights, territorial rights and all that,” he recounted.

Voon was among the guests at the event, during which he announced PBK secretary-general Priscilla Lau as the party’s candidate for the Lanang seat.