St Thomas’s Kuching bells toll 96 times for Queen Elizabeth II

KUCHING (Sept 10): Nearly 100 parishioners turned up for the tolling of the bells at St Thomas’s Cathedral here on Friday night as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was the head of the Church of England.

The bells tolled 96 times, each toll marking one year of the late Queen’s life.

All lights were turned off at the Cathedral and Diocesan Compound for eight minutes during the tolling.

After the tolling of the bell, Bishop of Anglican Churches in Sarawak and Brunei the Rt Revd Datuk Danald Jute led the parishioners in prayer; giving thanks to God for life and the Queen’s superb faith in the Lord.

All activities at the Cathedral were halted and the gates to the compound were also temporarily closed for the commemoration.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Danald said the church is saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Earlier this year, Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the Jubilee anniversary of her reign as monarch, having served with unstinting faithfulness and dedication since 1952,” he said.

He added the Queen reigned for 70 years with grace and dignity and was deeply rooted in her Christian faith and love for the Lord, Jesus Christ and her love for all the people she served.

“We mourn her death and commend her to God. May she rest in peace and rise in glory,” Danald said.