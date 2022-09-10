Three drivers hurt in 3-car pile-up in Asajaya

KUCHING (Sept 10): Three car drivers were injured after they were involved in a three-vehicle pile-up at Jalan Telok Sabang, Asajaya around 9pm last night.

The drivers aged 39, 48 and 51 are reported to be in a stable condition and were given on-site treatment and also at Asajaya Health Clinic.

According to the Civil Defence Force in a statement, two of the cars were heading towards Simunjan when they collided head-on with an oncoming car.

All three managed to exit their vehicles safely with two of them treated for light injuries at the accident scene.

Only one was sent to the Asajaya Health Clinic by an ambulance for further treatment.