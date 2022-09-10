To mask or not to mask: Mixed reactions from Mirians

MIRI (Sept 10): The latest announcement on optional use of face masks indoors gets mixed reaction here.

Bintang Megamall event manager Allen Wong said the mall management advises customers to wear face masks inside the mall though it is now optional.

“We prioritise the safety and health of all our customers as Covid-19 is still around,” he said.

A local supermarket, Ah Hong Grocer’s Luak, is leaving the decision on masking to customers.

“The supermarket’s management is not stopping customers without face masks from entering,” said its human resource administrator Nicole Teo who observed that customers were all masked up.

Meanwhile Mega Hotel’s communication manager Nur Faiza Adie said the hotel has yet to decide on the latest SOP and will discuss the matter in a meeting next week.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced that the use of face masks indoors is optional starting Sept 7 but premises owners could determine whether visitors are required to mask up.