Body of man believed to have died days ago found inside house in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 11): The body of a man was found inside a house at Mile 6 Jalan Matang here last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department in a statement said it deployed a team to the house around 8.50pm after being notified of the discovery.

“Rescuers had to force their way into the premises by cutting the padlocked grille. The team then discovered a body of a man, believed to be in his 40s, who is thought to have died a few days ago,” it said.

The body was then handed over to police for further action, with rescuers wrapping up the operation at 10.11pm.