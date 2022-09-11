Borneo Music Festival Live makes its debut

KUCHING (Sept 11): The inaugural Borneo Music Festival Live 2022 marked its debut with over 6,000 attendees on the first day of the festival on Friday.

The two-day music festival (Sept 9 to 10) ran from 5pm to midnight and was held at Sarawak Cultural Village in Santubong.

Headlining the first half of the electronic dance music (EDM) festival was DJ Soda from South Korea, where she swept the crowd with her electronica hits.

One of Southeast Asia’s renowned disc jockey, DJ Soda or Hwang So-hee has built a reputation on being a frequent headliner for several Asian music festivals, including the “S20 Songkran Musical Festival” in Thailand.

Other than DJ Soda, local talents like Tuku’ Kame, Buluh Berkocak, DJ Ice Cream, DJ Chaca, MC Vibe and Rynn Lim also entertained the night with their engaging performance.

DJ X Factor from the Philippines and Moski Love from Indonesia were also a part of the talents lined up for the first leg of the EDM festival before the night concluded with DJ Soda’s set.

British-born Norwegian DJ, Alan Olav Walker, primarily known for the highly acclaimed single ‘Faded’ in 2015, made the headline for the second leg of the festival on Saturday.

Homegrown talents At Adau and Priscilla Abby were also part of the line-up among the other local and foreign acts on Saturday night’s show.

Borneo Music Festival Live 2022 was brought exclusively by Firmament Event Studio in collaboration with More Entertainment, supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.