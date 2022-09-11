Construction of motorsports racing circuit in Kuching still at planning stage

KUCHING (Sept 11): The proposal to build a racing circuit specifically for motorcycles and cars in the city is still at the planning stage, said Sarawak Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu.

He said the planning would resume after being postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the location for the construction of the circuit had also yet to be determined.

“Not yet (confirm the location) but we plan for the racing circuit to perhaps be built in the Petra Jaya area,” he told a media conference after attending the 2022 state-level National Youth Consultative Council (MPBN) meeting here today.

Meanwhile, he urged Sarawak youths keen on participating in motorcycle or car racing activities to join local racing clubs or associations.

“This is so that we can monitor them. If not registered, we cannot guarantee (their safety),” he said, adding that the issue of illegal racing among youths was among the topics discussed at the state-level MPBN. – Bernama