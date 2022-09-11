Embassy to attract Croatia tourists to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 11): Malaysia’s Ambassador to Croatia, Kennedy Mayong Onon, sees potential for cooperation between the two countries in several sectors such as trade and investment as well as tourism.

For Sabah, he sees much potential in the tourism sector as the state has much to offer Europeans who love the nature which the state is blessed with.

“I see the potential in tourism. If we can bring in 100 to 200 visitors from Croatia to Sabah, it is a good start. We need to start somewhere and Europeans love the nature which Sabah has,” he said.

“This is the reason why I paid a courtesy call on Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin together with Sabah Tourism Board’s CEO Noredah Othman,” he said.

Kennedy who was met during his trip home to Sabah recently, said during the courtesy call, they discussed cooperation especially on how to attract tourists from Croatia to Sabah.

“We discussed the possibility of the state government sending one or two dance experts to our embassy in Europe so they can teach the staff there some traditional dances from Sabah like the Sumazau.

“Usually at the embassies in Europe, the embassy staff either Malaysians or locals, are very interested to learn the dances, they can be our mini ambassadors when we organise promotions like cultural promotions,” he said.

Jafry, Kennedy said, offered some traditional costumes of ethnic groups in Sabah for him to bring and display in the Malaysian embassy in Croatia.

Kennedy added that he and the embassy staff will also wear traditional Malaysian attire during celebrations like National Day and Malaysia Day where they invite their Croatian friends and diplomats from other countries to join in the celebration.

“I also informed the minister that in February every year, there is a big carnival in Croatia which is similar to the Mardi Gras. It is called the Rijeka carnival which is held at the main port of Croatia that has the same name.

“I am making efforts to meet the mayor so that we can participate and showcase the traditional costumes and maybe perform some cultural dances during the carnival. The embassy staff will be doing this so that it is not necessary to spend money on bringing over a big group of participants from Malaysia,” he said.

According to Kennedy, the Croatian government is trying to expand the Rijeka port as it is still underutilised.

“So, between now and 2030, we can try to make use of it for exporting commodities like palm oil, rubber, cocoa beans from Malaysia. Traditionally people are using other main ports in Rotterdam etc. but if you use Rijeka, you cut the transportation time between seven days to two weeks.

“Malaysians companies can use Rijeka port to serve the other Balkan countries like Slovenia, Bosnia, Hungary and Poland among others,” he said.

Kennedy said Malaysia is also looking at sport diplomacy with Croatia because the country is good in sports, including football.

“We are now working to bring a few Malaysian football referees to get their licence by FIFA as Croatia is hosting the event. I also met five Croatian footballers who have played in Malaysia, including Sabah before,” he said.

On the education sector, he said the University of Split in Split, Croatia is working with a private university in Malaysia to have an exchange program.

“We are also trying to establish a Malaysian Croatian business council to create a smart partnership so we can sell Malaysian products and services in Croatia and vice versa. We also want to help the Croatian businessmen through business matching and link them with Malaysian businessmen who can benefit from the venture,” he said, adding that he hopes the council will come to fruition by the end of this year.

When asked about the embassy’s plans to commemorate Malaysia Day which falls on September 16, Kennedy said that it will be celebrated on September 23.

“I will be back in Croatia on September 13 and we have planned the Malaysia Day celebration on September 23. We will be calling Malaysia’s tourism office from Istanbul to meet with top travel agents in Croatia as well as showcase traditional dances and serve Malaysian food to the guests.

The Tuaran-born Kennedy was appointed Malaysia’s Ambassador to Croatia in June last year together with Francisco Munis, 50, from Papar, as Ambassador of Malaysia to Hungary.

Kennedy was back for a visit early this month and other than official duties, he spent the 10 days in Sabah catching up with family and friends as well as visiting several tourism spots and enjoying the local food.

“I paid courtesy calls on the Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor. I also attended a few reunions with friends from school,” he said.

Kennedy joined the Malaysian public service in 1997. He served as Under-Secretary of the Multilateral Security Division, Wisma Putra. Previously he had served in Phnom Penh, Helsinki, Hanoi and New York.