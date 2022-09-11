Family Cheap Sale Programme can be improved – Annuar

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 11): Chairman of the Special Task Force On Jihad Against Inflation Tan Sri Annuar Musa on Sunday said implementation of the Malaysian Family Cheap Sale Programme (PJMKM) is running smoothly.

However, he said, there are some improvements that could be made to make the programme better.

These include increasing the number of stores, as well as streamlining the price tags at premises participating in the programme, he added.

“Overall, the implementation (of PJMKM) throughout the country is going well and we hope that our target to implement it in 639 premises and 20 campuses can be achieved by Sept 15,” he told reporters after visiting a supermarket which is participating in the programme here on Sunday.

Annuar, who is Communications and Multimedia Minister, said his visit to the supermarket was to observe whether the implementation of PJMKM was done according to the concept stipulated by the Special Task Force On Jihad Against Inflation.

He said the task force hoped to implement the programme in all state constituencies nationwide.

“This programme can be implemented at least once a week… what is important is that the people know about the programme and the items that are offered at discount prices.

“As such, we are working with RTM to help promote this programme to the public,” he said. – Bernama