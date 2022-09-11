Fire destroys 2 wooden houses, damages 2 others in Lundu

KUCHING (Sept 11): A wooden house was totally destroyed, while another was almost completely destroyed in a fire at Jalan Blacksmith in Lundu town around 1.20am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said also affected were two adjacent houses which was partially destroyed by the fire.

“The first house was 100 per cent destroyed while the second house was about 90 per cent destroyed. The third and fourth (adjacent) houses were about 20 per cent and five per cent destroyed, respectively,” it added.

Bomba said fire had affected a total of 12 victims who comprised of six men, five women and a baby. They were all not injured in the incident.

Firefighters from the Lundu fire station managed to control and fully extinguished the fire at around 4am.

Also at the scene were the Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services and the police.

The cause of the fire and damages are still under investigation.