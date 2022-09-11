General worker killed after car crashes into stationary excavator in Limbang

MIRI (Sept 11): A healthcare facility general worker died after the car he was driving crashed into a stationary excavator at the roadside of Jalan Sibukang in Limbang in the wee hours today.

Limbang police chief Supt Parum Niot, in a statement, said the deceased was identified as Mohamad Salam, 49, from Kampung Sibukang in Limbang.

He said the victim was heading towards Kampung Sibukang from Limbang town at around 3.30am when the incident occurred.

“The victim is believed to have lost control of his vehicle and skidded to the left side of the road before crashing into an excavator (which was) parked at the roadside,” he added.

Parum said the victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.